Latin America tops five million coronavirus cases: Live updates

Brazil has reported that coronavirus cases in the country rose by 16,641 to 2,750,318 while deaths rose by 561 to 94,665.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said there might never be a "silver bullet" for the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

More than 18.17 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of Monday. More than 10.8 million have recovered, and more than 691,000 have died.

Tuesday, August 4

00:31 GMT - Hong Kong to build temporary hospitals for COVID-19: report

The South China Morning Post has reported that Hong Kong is planning to build at least two temporary hospitals as part of its response to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The report said that the temporary hospitals could accommodate as many as 2,400 beds.

The latest development comes as cases continue to rise over the last few days. The city has reported at least 3,589 cases, with 38 related deaths. However, the latest number of cases reported was much lower that previous days, when reported new infections hit over 100 daily.

00:05 GMT - Chief of staff to Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday, becoming the seventh Brazilian minister to have contracted the disease.

Braga Netto is doing well and has no symptoms, according to Reuters News Agency quoting a statement from the government.

Netto will remain in isolation until a new examination and medical evaluation is carried out, and will continue to work remotely.

Last week, Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro also contracted the disease, but his latest test showed he was no longer infected.

00:01 GMT - Latin America hits five million COVID-19 cases

Latin America has broken through five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed, underscoring the region's position as the area of the world hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 10,000 new cases Colombia's health ministry reported on Monday pushed the region past the 5 million mark, a day after the Andean nation reported a record 11,470 cases.

Mexico has also racked up record numbers of new confirmed infections in recent days, registering more than 9,000 daily cases for the first time on Saturday, a day after Mexico overtook the UK as the country with the third-highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The region, which has now topped 200,000 deaths, is struggling to stall the spread of the virus, with infections picking up pace in many countries even as governments look to ease lockdowns and revive economic growth.

