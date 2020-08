Japan is facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Tokyo confirmed a record 472 coronavirus infections on Saturday and the capital's governor says a citywide state of emergency may have to be imposed.

It is a step that has already been taken in Okinawa.

Infections appear to have originated at a US military base.

In the midst of the surge in cases, many are welcoming the opening of theatres, but they may not be open for long.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.