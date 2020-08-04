Huge explosion rocks Lebanon's capital Beirut: Live updates

Hundreds of people have been wounded in a massive explosion at Beirut's port, Lebanese Health Minster Hamad Hassan told Al Jazeera.

The explosion released a shockwave causing widespread damage to buildings and shattering windows in different parts of the city.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Here are the latest updates:

17:27 GMT - Explosion 'caused by highly explosive material stored in warehouse': Official

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reporting from Beirut said the head of General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim, visited the site of the explosion and said it appears the explosion was caused by highly explosive material that was stored in a warehouse.



According to Ibrahim, the explosive material was confiscated years ago.

"We are at the entrance of Beirut's port, you can see behind me the chaos. Ambulances continue to arrive, continue to evacuate the casualties," Khodr said.



"So far according to security sources, at least 10 people have been killed, but we are expecting that number to rise because we understand from the health minister as well as the Lebanese Red Cross that there has been hundreds of injuries.

"Ambulances have been called from across the country to help in the rescue effort. It was a massive explosion; you can see the fire trucks arriving at the scene trying to put out the flame."

17:25 GMT - Newsfeed: Large explosion rocks Lebanon's capital

17:22 GMT - Israel not involved in Beirut explosion, Israeli official says

Israel has nothing to do with a huge explosion at the Beirut port area, an Israeli official has said.

"Israel has nothing to do with the incident," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.

16:51 GMT - At least ten people killed in explosion: Report

At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following the explosion in Beirut's port area, a Lebanese security source and a medical source has told Reuters news agency.

16:50 GMT - Hundreds of people wounded: health minister

Hundreds of people have been wounded in a huge explosion that ripped through Lebanon's capital, Beirut, Hamad Hassan, the country's health minister, told Al Jazeera.