Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 800,000: Live updates

More than 23.1 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 around the world, and more than 14.83 million have recovered. At least 802,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico's death toll has surpassed 60,000 - the third-highest in the world even as signs of hope emerge, with the government saying that the COVID-19 scourge is in "sustained decline".

The new coronavirus is circulating four times more among people under 40 in France than among over-65-year-olds, France's Health Minister Olivier Veran said as the country reported an additional 3,602 new COVID-19 cases .

Nearly a fifth of 11,000 people enrolled so far in a 30,000-volunteer US trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are Black or Latino, groups among the hardest hit by the coronavirus virus pandemic, a top Pfizer executive said.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, August 23

01:58 GMT - Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass 60,000, cases top 550,000

Mexico coronavirus death toll has surpassed 60,000 after the country's health ministry reported 644 additional fatalities.

The government also said that there were 6,482 new confirmed coronavirus infections as of the end of Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 556,216 cases.

00:20 GMT - Coronavirus spreading four times more among 40-year-olds in France

The new coronavirus is circulating four times more among people under 40 in France than among over-65-year-olds, Reuters News Agency quoted France's health minister as saying.

"We're in a risky situation," Olivier Veran said in an interview with France's Journal Du Dimanche (JDD) published on Sunday, adding that the higher number of cases being detected was not solely down to more testing.

Like President Emmanuel Macron, Veran ruled out the need for another total lockdown to combat the spread of the disease. But he said localised measures could be taken as cases grow in France and elsewhere.

France reported a 3,602 spike in new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Saturday, a smaller rise than the previous day. Earlier in the week, however, the number of daily cases reached a post-lockdown high.

00:01 GMT - Brazil registers 50,032 new cases of coronavirus, 892 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has reported 50,032 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 892 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Reuters News Agency citing the health ministry.

Brazil has registered 3,582,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 114,250, according to ministry data from the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

______________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For all the key developments from Saturday, August 22, go here.