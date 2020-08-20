Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup attempt in Mali and has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body.

In an announcement, the regional alliance also said that neighbouring countries of the West African state are closing its borders and will impose sanctions as the crisis continues.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of the government, calling for their immediate release, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reiterated his condemnation of the coup in Mali.

