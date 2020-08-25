German FM: 'Spark could lead to disaster' in east Mediterranean

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has appealed for a de-escalation of tension in the eastern Mediterranean between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, warning that "a spark could lead to a disaster".

The two neighbours have been locked in an increasingly acrimonious dispute for weeks, placing their militaries on alert and sending warships to shadow each other, over maritime boundaries and offshore prospecting rights.

Both countries announced military exercises on Tuesday in sections of a broad area between Crete and Cyprus, where the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships.

Greece says the vessel is over its own continental shelf, where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, and has sent its warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.

"The current situation in the eastern Mediterranean is ... playing with fire, and any spark - however small - could lead to a disaster," Maas said after meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

"No one can have an interest in that, and certainly not in a military confrontation between NATO partners and neighbours."

Maas said he had travelled to Athens with two messages: "One message is that Germany and the whole European Union stand by Greece in firm solidarity."

"The other - equally important - message is that what we now need absolutely and immediately are signals of de-escalation and a readiness for dialogue," he said.

'Neo-Ottoman'

Dendias accused Turkey of continuing to provoke its neighbour and displaying "neo-Ottoman" ideology, referring to Ankara's perceived desire to revive the Turkish Ottoman Empire that once ruled most of the eastern Mediterranean, including Greece.

He said Athens would protect its sovereign rights and interests against its much bigger and more heavily armed neighbour.

"As we speak, Turkey continues to act illegally, to escalate, to provoke," Dendias said. "Instead of a de-escalation, we are witnessing new provocations. We are witnessing the attempt to implement expansionist aims against neighbours and allies."

Maas's visit comes as Greece begins a navy and air force exercise southeast of Crete and south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Turkey's defence ministry tweeted that two Turkish frigates and an Italian destroyer also conducted training in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday "to improve coordination and interoperability".

A Turkish official had said the training would last for just a few hours.

Adding to the tangle of overlapping drills, Cyprus's defence ministry said warplanes and navy ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus would be holding air and sea military exercises off the east Mediterranean island nation starting on Wednesday.

France and Greece will deploy both aircraft and warships as part of the August 26-28 drills, while Cyprus will activate its air defence system to test its capabilities.

"A binding and peaceful solution of the disputed questions in the eastern Mediterranean ultimately will only be possible via direct talks between Greece and Turkey, as already were agreed once and should actually long since have taken place," Maas said.

"It is clear that such talks can only take place and be successful in a constructive environment, and for that, all destructive activities must be ended and provocations refrained from in the time ahead of us," he said.