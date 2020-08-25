Fauci warns of risk in rushing coronavirus vaccine: Live news

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

US top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has warned about the risks of rushing out a coronavirus vaccine before it is proved to be effective.

More than 23.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 15.2 million have recovered. More than 811,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, August 26

01:05 GMT - Coronavirus catches world's fastest man?

Usain Bolt has put himself into quarantine after being tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe for my friends," the sprinter, who's won eight Olympic golds, said in a video he posted to Twitter.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

00:15 GMT - Victoria reports 148 cases, 8 deaths

The Australian state of Victoria has confirmed 148 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state's capital, Melbourne, is slightly more than halfway through a six-week lockdown imposed as a second wave of cases emerged in the state.

#Covid19VicData for August 25, 2020.

There have been 148 new cases of #coronavirus ( #COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and 8 deaths. Our thoughts are with all of those affected.

More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/X2DprabMoQ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 24, 2020

00:00 GMT - Fauci warns against rushing approval for vaccine

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the United States, has warned about the risk of rushing through a vaccine without testing it properly first.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters News Agency that giving approval to one potential vaccine would make it "difficult, if not impossible for other vaccines to enrol people in their trial."

Scientists and health experts are concerned US President Donald Trump might pressure the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country's main regulator, to approve a vaccine as a way to boost his chances in November's presidential election.

On Sunday, Trump signed emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 plasma before the treatment had been properly assessed in clinical trials.

"It's absolutely paramount that you definitively show that a vaccine is safe and effective, both" Fauci said.

23:30 GMT - UN says virus lockdowns have helped keep ISIL at bay

The United Nations said the threat from ISIL (ISIS) has been reduced by the coronavirus lockdowns imposed in many countries.

"Measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19, such as lockdowns and restrictions on movement, seem to have reduced the risk of terrorist attacks in many countries," said Vladimir Voronkov, undersecretary-general for counter-terrorism.

Voronkov warned, however, that there was evidence ISIL was regrouping in conflict zones like Syria and Iraq, and had an estimated 3,500 fighters in West Africa.

