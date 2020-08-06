Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation: Live

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by US President Donald Trump for violating their COVID-19 misinformation rules.

Brazil's top court ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to draw up a plan within 30 days to reduce COVID-19's threat to the country's indigenous people.

Spain reported 1,772 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day's record rise.

More than 18.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, while the global death toll surpassed 704,000 people. More than 11.2 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, August 6

01:47 GMT - US adds 1,242 COVID-19 deaths

The US reported 1,262 more COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University, figures that take its total death toll to 157,930.

It also added 53,158 new infections and remains the worst-hit country in the world, with a total caseload of 4,818,328.

President Trump nonetheless remained optimistic, saying "This thing's going away. It will go away like things go away and my view is that schools should be open."

01:06 GMT - Twitter hides Trump post over misinformation

Twitter hid a video posted by Trump campaign's @TeamTrump account and shared by the US president for breaking the company's COVID-19 misinformation rules.

The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends in which Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that while adults make up most of the known COVID-19 cases to date, some children and infants have been sick with the disease and they can also transmit it to others.

A Twitter spokesman told Reuters that the @TeamTrump account owner would be required to remove the tweet before they could tweet again.

00:13 GMT - Facebook removes Trump post

Facebook deleted a post by Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Facebook said the "video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation".

00:01 GMT - Brazil court rules government must protect tribes

Brazil's Supreme Court ruled that President Jair Bolsonaro's government must adopt measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus to the country's vulnerable indigenous communities.

A majority of the justices voted to give the government 30 days to draw up a plan to reduce the threat to indigenous people from COVID-19, which could wipe out some tribes.

Measures should include sanitary barriers to stop outsiders entering protected tribal lands and the isolation of invaders, but the court stopped short of ordering the immediate expulsion of illegal loggers and miners that indigenous leaders say are spreading the virus.

The action was sought by Brazil's main indigenous umbrella organization APIB, which says indigenous people have died from COVID-19. Some 22,325 cases have been confirmed among Brazil's 850,000 indigenous people, while half of Brazil's 300 indigenous tribes have confirmed infections.

The pandemic endangers indigenous communities with no access to healthcare in remote parts of the Amazon and whose communal living under large dwellings make social distancing impossible.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

