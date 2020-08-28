Donald Trump to target Biden on final day of RNC: Live news

United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech formally accepting his renomination for president.

Speakers so far have painted a picture of Trump as inclusive of women, family, immigrants and Black Americans at a time of deep political division within the nation.

The convention is being held as Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana with "unsurvivable force".

Protests and violence have shaken Kenosha, Wisconsin in the wake of a police shooting of a Black man. A 17-year-old white teenager has been charged with murder after two other people were shot dead and another seriously wounded during the protests.

Here are the latest updates:

00:55 GMT - Republican National Convention opens with a prayer

The Reverend Franklin Graham, one of President Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters, opened the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention with a prayer for Trump and his family, asking God to “unite our hearts to be one nation.”

Graham, the elder son of the Reverend Billy Graham, who built an evangelical empire and was for decades a spiritual adviser to presidents of both political parties before his death in 2018 - is a fierce defender of Trump and his agenda.

“Our country is facing trouble,” Graham said in his prayer, referencing “tens of thousands in the path of a deadly storm.” The pandemic, he said, “has gripped millions of hearts with fear. We’re divided. We have witnessed injustice. Anger and despair have flowed into the streets. We need your help. We need to hear your voice at this crucial hour.”

00:50 GMT - White House South Lawn, face masks not required

The White House South Lawn had never provided the setting for a national political convention before butPresident Donald Trump is accepting the Republican presidential nomination there.

Jumbo screens blared "Trump Pence" and white folding chairs were laid out close together for the 1,500 expected guests, not the recommended 6 feet apart.

Face masks are not required for the event, where Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are set to speak, and many guests will not be tested for the coronavirus.

The White House says those who will be "in close proximity" to Trump will be tested.

22:00 GMT - Trump's big night

President Donald Trump is expected to stand on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC tonight to accept his party's nomination for president, presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life under siege from radical forces.

Trump is expected to paint an optimistic vision of the US's future if he were to win another term, including an eventual triumph over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people, left millions unemployed and rewritten many rules of society.

"We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," Trump was expected to say, according to speech excerpts confirmed by his campaign. "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas."

The Democratic agenda, the speech excerpts claimed, "is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee".

21:30 GMT - Recap of Mike Pence speech

Pence said the US needs four more years of Trump in the White House, and blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"When you consider their agenda, it's clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left," Pence claimed. "The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher."

He also stuck to the theme of law and order, echoed by most speakers throughout the night.

"Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a quote, 'implicit bias' against minorities. And when asked whether he'd support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, 'Yes, absolutely.'"

"The hard truth is ... you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

