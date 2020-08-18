Simply 2020

US Democratic Party holds convention to nominate Biden

President Donald Trump's political opponents are holding their convention to officially nominate Joe Biden for the White House race.

by

    US President Donald Trump's political opponents, the Democrats, are holding their convention to officially nominate Joe Biden for the White House race.

    It is the first time they are not gathering in person for the event due to COVID-19 epidemic.

    It is a break in close to 190 years of tradition.

    Delegates in Ohio have always played a crucial role in the process - picking the eventual winner of the national election nearly every time.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren spoke with some of them about this year's unique situation.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The land that I forgot: From Algeria to the US, a story of family

    The land that I forgot: From Algeria to the US, a story of family

    An Algerian-American remembers her grandfather and the war that shaped her family.

    Seven attempts: What it takes to leave an abuser

    'His steel toed boot plunged into my ribs'

    I refused help, but people who reached out helped me see what I could not: I did not deserve a life of fists and fear.

    Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean

    Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean

    Greece-Turkey tensions on the rise as neighbours struggle over oil and gas reserves and disputed maritime territory.