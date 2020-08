Sheep farmers in Australia are hoping the price of wool rises before they go bankrupt.

COVID-19 restrictions are just the latest disaster for the multibillion-dollar wool industry.

To add to problems, there is a shortage of shearers for the tens of millions of sheep, as coronavirus restrictions prevent the travel of hundreds of shearers who fly in annually for the seasonal work.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from rural New South Wales, Australia.