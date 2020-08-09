US COVID-19 cases hit 5 million; Brazil deaths at 100,000: Live

The United States has set a record for coronavirus cases, with more than five million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus in South Africa since the pandemic arrived in the country in March, the health ministry said.

At least 19.48 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while the global death toll crossed 723,000. More than 11.8 million have recovered.

Sunday, August 9

01:15 GMT - Mexico's coronavirus death tally exceeds 52,000, cases above 475,900

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,495 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 695 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths, according to Reuters news agency.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

00:05 GMT - US sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than five million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the US leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total.

The latest development comes as President Donald Trump signed executive orders intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress.

00:01 GMT - Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 100,000

Brazil's coronavirus deaths have surpassed 100,000 deaths five months after the first reported case in a sign that the country has not contained the deadly disease.

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May and reported 905 for the latest 24-hour period.

The Health Ministry said there had been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections with the new coronavirus - death and infection tolls second only to the United States. And as in many nations, experts believe that both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

