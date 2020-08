At least 17 young people have been killed by armed groups in a 24-hour period in Colombia.

It is one of the most violent days since the signing of a peace deal in 2016 and comes after weeks of increased unrest across the country.

In a press release, the United Nations Mission in Colombia says they have already documented 33 massacres since the beginning of the year.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota, Colombia.