US: Choctaw tribe hardest-hit by Mississippi coronavirus crisis

When Sharon Taylor died of coronavirus, her family - standing apart, wearing masks - sang her favourite hymns at her graveside, next to a tiny headstone for her stillborn daughter, buried 26 years ago. Fresh flowers marked row after row of new graves.

Holy Rosary is one of the only cemeteries in this Choctaw family's community, and it is running out of space - a sign of the virus's enormous toll on the Choctaw people.

As confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocket in Mississippi, the state's only federally recognised American Indian tribe has been devastated. COVID-19 has ripped through Choctaw families, many of whom live together in multigenerational homes.

Almost 10 percent of the tribe's roughly 11,000 members have tested positive for the virus. More than 75 have died.

The once-flourishing Choctaw economy is stagnant, as the tribal government put in place tighter restrictions than those imposed by the state, which mandated face masks and delayed the start date for schools in certain counties on Tuesday.

July brought a glimmer of hope, with some numbers dropping among Choctaws, but health officials worry that with cases rising elsewhere in the state, the reprieve is only temporary.

On Friday, Mississippi recorded its highest single-day coronavirus-related fatality count, 52.

As a community health technician, Taylor, 53, took the virus seriously from the start. She answered calls from tribe members with symptoms and delivered medicine. In June, she fell ill herself.

Kristina Taylor, 18, one of Sharon's five children, learned just before her mother was admitted to the hospital that she had been named valedictorian of the tribal high school.

Sharon had predicted the accomplishment for years. In some of their last moments together, Kristina showed her mom the speech she had prepared for graduation and the Choctaw beadwork her sister used to decorate her cap.

"We were just in tears. Usually, if I started crying, she started crying, too," she told The Associated Press. "She always had that faith in me, that I could do it, even when I doubted myself. She knew I could do it before I did."

Family members gather with a portrait of their wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon Taylor, in the photo frame, at their home in Mississippi [Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]

That day, Sharon Taylor took her daughter to the family plot at Holy Rosary. It was always special: a place to mark important events, to be together, to visit the grave of baby Kerri. Other relatives are buried there, too, and it is where Sharon wanted her final resting place.

But the Reverend Bob Goodyear said there is not much more room to expand, in part because of another pandemic.

The Spanish flu of 1918 took lives so quickly residents did not even have time to put up markers, and 400 victims are buried in an open field on cemetery grounds.

"I pray it doesn't come to that this time," said Goodyear, whose Catholic church has always buried Choctaws, regardless of faith. The tribe recently voted to establish a community cemetery nearby, which will ease the burden, said Goodyear, who is not a Choctaw but has ministered in the reservation community for decades.

Dr Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, said that like other Native American communities, coronavirus deaths among the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have been driven by underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, present in more than 80 percent of deadly Mississippi cases.

The reservation hospital, where Taylor worked, cannot handle severe coronavirus cases. They are sent to facilities elsewhere in the state - Taylor died 129km (80 miles) from home, in Jackson.

In Neshoba County, named for the Choctaw word for wolf, more than 25 percent of residents live under the poverty line. It is a rural area, characterised by dusty red clay and rolling pine-filled hills.

The Golden Moon Casino on Highway 16, with a glittering moon on its roof, serves as a welcome to Choctaw land. From there, the reservation spreads out across 14,164 hectares (35,000 hectares).

Choctaw Indians used to live across millions of acres in southeastern Mississippi but were forced off the land.

Under an 1830 treaty, the Choctaws were to move to Oklahoma. Those who remained in Mississippi endured segregation, racism and poverty.

In the 1990s, the Choctaws started building what became a strong tribal economy. They own a family-style resort with a water park and two casinos; the tribe is a leading employer in eastern Mississippi.

But the tribal government has been more conservative in reopening efforts during the pandemic than Republican Governor Tate Reeves and other Mississippi officials.

The tribe passed a mask requirement July 1, a month before Reeves.

Choctaw casinos remain closed, more than two months after the state allowed casinos to reopen. About 2,000 employees are furloughed, the tribal chief said. The annual Choctaw Indian Fair, which draws thousands, was cancelled.

Instead of welcoming visitors to the Pearl River Resort, the marquee outside the Golden Moon Casino and Hotel, informs the public that the gaming venues, their hotels and the water park are closed in Philadelphia, Mississippi [Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]

The tribe has long been a target of hate, members said, and the virus has only made things worse. On social media, people blame Choctaws for high case numbers. Choctaw employees have been harassed at their jobs, and others are called names in stores.

"We've heard so many bad things about ourselves and our people; the first thing people turn to is blame and hate," said Marsha Berry, a tribe member who helped form a group that delivers food and other necessities to people self-isolating.

"It seemed like in Choctaw families, that's all that was in front of us: You're going to get sick, you're going to get the fever, you're going to end up going to the hospital, and you're going to die," she said.

Restrictions prevented Taylor's family from grieving according to their customs. Instead, at her graveside, her family shared stories of the woman who valued their tight-knit family and community above all else, who never missed a gathering and always had a grandchild on her lap.

They sang the hymns she loved, the ones she'd sung to her kids, and then her grandkids.

Her 25-year-old daughter, Kristi, is pregnant, and she would like to name her baby girl for Sharon.

"She was always looking out for other people," Kristina Taylor said. "Now, she's watching over us."