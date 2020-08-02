US calls off search for seven marines and sailor missing at sea

The US military has called off a search for seven marines and a sailor missing at sea for days, saying they were presumed dead.

The military personnel were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that sank on Thursday in deep water off the coast of southern California during a training exercise.

During the 40-hour search, marine, navy and coastguard helicopters, ships and watercraft searched more than 1,000 square nautical miles, the marines said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations for the 7 Marines and 1 Sailor have concluded. All eight missing service members are presumed deceased. Efforts will now turn to search and recovery. All next-of-kin have been notified. Keep our 15thMEU families in your thoughts and prayers. @1stMEF — 15th MEU (@15thMEUOfficial) August 2, 2020

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

A total of 16 service members were on the amphibious vehicle. Eight had been rescued but one later died. Two others remain in critical condition.

All the marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is based at Camp Pendleton.

The search and rescue operation now shifts to one aimed at finding the bodies of the missing service members, Bronzi said.

Training accident

The vessel, which was more than 1,000 metres (3,281 feet) off the northwest coast San Clemente Island, reported taking on water late on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-tonne amphibious vehicle was armoured and designed to carry troops from a ship to shore.

At the time, the vessel was returning to a ship from the island, which is used exclusively by the military for training and as a ship-to-shore firing range.

It sank in several hundred feet of water, which the military said was too deep for regular divers to reach it.