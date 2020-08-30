Brazil coronavirus deaths surpass 120,000: Live updates

Brazil's Ministry of Health has reported at least 758 additional coronavirus fatalities during the last 24 hours, with 41,350 new cases, bringing the death toll to 120,262, and the confirmed cases to 3,846,153 .

Police officers have detained demonstrators in Jerusalem as protests continue against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged corruption in his government.

Every Italian region reported new coronavirus cases after a record 99,000 tests turned up another 1,444 cases.

More than 24.89 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 16.3 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 840,300 people have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, August 30

00:30 GMT - Thai scientists develop COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves

A leading infectious disease doctor from Thailand's Chulalongkorn University has announced that tests of new locally produced Covid-19 vaccines on monkeys had proved successful.

Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre, , said that the latest vaccine, is produced by integrating the virus' DNA into tobacco leaves. The plant responds to the DNA and produces proteins about a week later, according to the Bangkok Post report.

The proteins are then extracted to make the vaccine. So far, it has been tested on mice and monkeys. The next step is testing it on humans.

"This vaccine, made with proteins from a special type of tobacco leaf, is easy and cheap to produce, even at an industrial scale. Also, there will be no patent-related problems with this approach," he was quoted by Bangkok Post as saying.

00:10 GMT - Brazil coronavirus deaths surpass 120,000

Brazil's Ministry of Health has reported at least 758 additional coronavirus fatalities during the last 24 hours, with 41,350 new cases, bringing the death toll to 120,262, and the confirmed cases to 3,846,153.

Brazil is the second-hardest-hit country by COVID-19 after the United States, both in the fatalities and infections. The country, however, reported a slowdown in the number of new cases and deaths.

00:01 GMT - Italy carries out record number of COVID-19 tests

Every Italian region reported new coronavirus cases after a record 99,000 tests turned up another 1,444 cases, The Associated Press news agency reported.

The health ministry says one more victim of COVID-19 brought Italy's official death toll to 35,473 on Saturday.

Italy has nearly doubled its daily tests this month amid a surge in new infections, mostly among young people returning from vacation.

