The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has condemned the violent crackdown by the Belarusian government on protesters after three nights of unrest.

Police have arrested more than 6,000 people during the protests that followed Sunday's disputed presidential election.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland are offering to mediate, but say sanctions may come if that offer is not taken up.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Minsk, Belarus.