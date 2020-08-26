Belarus: Opposition leaders jailed, actors and teachers rally

The Belarusian opposition says it will not give up on its call for a democratic transition, even as two prominent leaders are jailed for organising rallies.

    Actors joined a rally at the Ministry of Education where teachers also gathered to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election earlier this month.

    Demonstrations started more than two weeks ago.

    The government's efforts to crack down on protesters have not slowed the momentum.

    Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Minsk, Belarus.

