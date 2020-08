Several Baltic states have imposed travel bans on senior Belarusian figures, including President Alexander Lukashenko.

The move comes after more than three weeks of protests against Lukashenko's declaration that he won 80 percent of the vote in the last presidential election.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to demonstrate against the president, and many have had to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.