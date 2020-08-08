Beirut port explosion: Officials detained as probe promised

An international donor conference to collect aid for Lebanon is scheduled for Sunday.

The country is in desperate need of help after an explosion at the port in Beirut on Tuesday.

President Michel Aoun has promised an investigation into whether the blast was caused by negligence, an accident or even a rocket or bomb.

But the government is facing widespread anger over accusations of mismanagement and corruption.

At least 157 people have been confirmed dead and more than 6,000 injured.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr has this report from Beirut.