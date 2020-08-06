Beirut blast pushes economy to edge as many remain missing

Damage from explosion, which officials have linked to some 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, may be worth up to $15bn.

by

    A government-led investigation is under way in Lebanon to probe the cause of the massive explosion that ripped through the capital, Beirut.

    The government announced on Wednesday that those responsible for guarding and storage at Beirut's port - the epicentre of the blast - would be placed under house arrest "as soon as possible," after the disaster left at least 137 dead and 5,000 wounded.

    Damage from the explosion, which officials have linked to some 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, may be worth up to $15bn, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

