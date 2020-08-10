Australia sees deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic: Live

The Australian state of Victoria reported 19 deaths overnight as it battles a resurgence of the virus in Melbourne.

Nearly 200 doctors in India have died after contracting COVID-19, the India Medical Association reported.

At least 19.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 729,000 have died. More than 12 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, August 10

02:25 GMT - South Korea reports 28 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 17 local infections raising the country's total to 14,626.

Yonhap news agency quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying that of the 17 local transmissions, 11 were reported in the capital, Seoul.

Meanwhile, a church in Goyang, north of Seoul, reported eight additional patients on Sunday, raising the total caseload to 24.

The were no new reported deahts, keeping the total fatalities at 305. Around 93 percent of the total cases have already recovered.

01:48 GMT - Venezuela's Maduro extends coronavirus restrictions for 30 days

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has announced the extension of the country's state of alert for another 30 days, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Maduro made the announcement as he said that 5,491 Venezuelan nationals who have recently returned to the country have tested positive of the coronavirus.

As of the end of Sunday, the country added 844 new cases, including 797 local infections and 47 imported cases, as well as eight deaths. Venezuel has reported almost 26,000 cases and 223 deaths so far.

01:15 GMT - Brazil reports more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases, 572 deaths

Brazil's health ministry has reported 23,010 new cases of COVID-19, with 572 new fatalities, as the country continues to struggle with containing the spread of the deadly disease.

With the latest numbers, South America's most populous nation now has more than 3 million cases, and over 2.3 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has hit more than 101,000 - second only to the US.

Demonstrators in Sao Paulo protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic last Friday [Andre Penner/AP]

01:00 GMT - China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of August 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier, Reuters news agency said quoting the health authority.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 35 of the new infections were imported cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.

As of August 9, mainland China had a total of 84,668 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

00:15 GMT - Mexico reports 4,376 new COVID-19 cases, 292 new fatalities

Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 4,376 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 292 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 480,278 cases and 52,298 deaths, according to Reuters News Agency.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third-highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

00:05 GMT - Australia's Victoria reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Australia reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country's virus hot spot fell to a near two week low, according to Reuters news agency.

Officials in Victoria state, which is the epicentre of Australia's second coronavirus wave, reported that 19 people died from the virus over the past 24 hours. With other states still to report daily new case and death numbers, that already marks the country's biggest single day rise in fatalities.

In more positive news, Victoria officials also reported 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of single day new infections since July 29.

Australia has recorded about 21,000 COVID-19 cases, and 314 deaths, still far fewer than many other developed nations.

