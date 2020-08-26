Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed

Heavy flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed dozens of people, as the deluge ravaged homes in the area, officials said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman for Parwan province, Wahida Shahkar, said on Wednesday casualty figures may still rise as rescue teams were working to locate those buried under hundreds of destroyed homes.

She said 25 people had died and 40 were injured while the head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin, said 35 bodies and 76 injured were brought there.

Many children were among the dead in Charikar, which was hit by heavy rains overnight, the Ministry of Disaster Management said in a statement.

About 20 people were also injured and more than 300 houses destroyed, it said.

A local government hospital in the province of Parwan said it had received the bodies of 17 people killed in the floods.

A relief operation was under way to help those affected.

Containing the incident and helping the affected families was beyond the capacity of the local government, and the central government should step in quickly, Shahkar said.

Torrential downpours and flash floods kill tens of people annually in Afghanistan.

Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.

Earlier this month, 16 people, including 15 children, were killed and dozens of houses destroyed when flash floods hit a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.