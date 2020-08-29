At least 160 killed in Afghanistan flash floods

At least 160 people have been killed by flash flooding in Afghanistan this week as rescuers continue to search amidst mud and rubble for missing people.

Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country's north, were affected by floods and houses were washed away, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management.

In Parwan, just north of the capital Kabul, 116 people were killed and more than 120 injured, with 15 people still missing, national and local officials said.

"Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies," said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan's governor.

Flash flooding hit Parwan early on Wednesday, washing away homes and buildings.

Local police spokesman Salim Noori said the community in the worst-affected areas were mostly farmers and informal workers who were already struggling financially. The spokesman also said police were appealing for donations of blood for the many injured.

The Ministry of Defense said Afghan security forces were assisting in recovery efforts and distributing aid.