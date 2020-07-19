Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses 600,000: Live updates

The death toll in the coronavirus pandemic has hit 600,435, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has hit 14.1 million, while more than 7.9 million have recovered.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours. The biggest increases reported were from the US, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

Leaders of the European Union have agreed to extend their summit until Sunday after they failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denounced the lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in his country, saying it will "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy. Brazil's economy is expected to contract 6.4 percent this year due to the pandemic.

Sunday, July 19

00:18 GMT - Mexico reports 7,615 new cases of coronavirus, 578 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 7,615 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 578 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 338,913 cases and 38,888 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, according to Reuters news agency.

00:01 GMT - EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

Leaders of the European Union have extended until Sunday their summit after failing to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies after two days of fraught negotiations, Reuters news agency reported.

As the 27 leaders scurried back to their hotels after a late Saturday night, inconclusive dinner on, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind in the EU's headquarters in Brussels to haggle with the Dutch-led camp of thrifty countries demanding cuts to the 1.8-tr euro ($2.06tr) package.

"The negotiations were heated," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy, one of the EU countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis that are seeking generous aid from the bloc. "Europe is under the blackmail of the 'frugals'."

"We have to do all what is possible to reach a deal tomorrow. Further delays are not useful to anybody."

