Washington Redskins to 'retire' name under pressure

The Washington, DC NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the "Redskins" name and "Indian head" logo, bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarising name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the US.

The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a "thorough review" amid pressure from sponsors.

An employee passes a Washington Redskins football shirt for sale at a sporting goods store in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia, US [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

"The NFL and Dan Snyder, we have to commend them on making the right call to change the name," said Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter, leader of the "Change the Mascot" campaign.

"Dan Snyder won today because now he has a legacy that will be different from the racial slur that was the team name. I know that's not an easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do."

The team said it is "retiring" the name and logo and that Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new moniker and design.

The announcement came on the old letterhead with the Redskins name because the team technically retains it until a new one is chosen and approved.

Native American advocates and experts have long criticised the name they call a "dictionary-defined racial slur".

Over a dozen Native leaders and organisations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name.

Goodell, who has fielded questions on the topic for years, said he supported the review.

R*dsk*ns, a Washington football team name that came from the taking of scalp bounties from Native people, is officially retired! Don't pat racist ass team owners or franchise defenders on the back. This victory belongs to Native people and is about more than a name. https://t.co/dz6dcUgwSC — Nick Estes (@nick_w_estes) July 13, 2020

Protests against the name predate Snyder buying the team in 1999, and, until now, he had shown no willingness to consider a change. Strong words from sponsors - including a company run by a minority stakeholder of the team - changed the equation.

FedEx earlier this month became the first sponsor to announce it had asked the organisation to change the name, particularly important because CEO Frederick Smith owns part of the team. FedEx paid $205m for the long-term naming rights to the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, and dropping the name keeps open various possibilities in Maryland, Virginia and Washington for the team's new stadium and headquarters.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the name was an "obstacle" to Snyder building on the old RFK Stadium site, which is believed to be his preference.

The team recently started cutting ties with racist founder George Preston Marshall, removing his name from the Ring of Fame and renaming the lower bowl at FedEx Field for the team's first Black player, late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. Marshall, who renamed the Boston Braves the Redskins in 1933 and moved the team to DC four years later, was a segregationist and the last NFL owner to integrate his team.

The current logo shows the profile of a red-faced Native American with feathers in his hair.

"After decades of perpetuating and promoting an offensive and racist nickname, change has finally come to the football franchise in Washington," Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said. Read his full statement here: https://t.co/sXuYm8JU02 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) July 13, 2020

Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves and the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks have said they have no inclination to change their names. Some advocates would like to see all Native American names, mascots and imagery out of sport.

"Our fight continues," Crystal Echo Hawk of the Native American advocacy group IllumiNative said in a statement.

"We will not rest until the offensive use of Native imagery, logos and names are eradicated from professional, collegiate and (other school) sports. The time is now to stand in solidarity and declare that racism will not be tolerated."

Halbritter said it was important to note those other names are not a slur, but he hopes a "broader discussion" can be had. He pointed out that Florida State spoke with the Seminole tribe about its name, the same thing a minor league baseball team in Spokane, Washington, did with local Native Americans.

It was not immediately clear if the organisation is consulting Native Americans on a new name or if any imagery will even be used.

"I think it's striking that the NFL and other owners of other sports teams don't have a conversation with Native America on these names," Halbritter said. "It's about respect, and I don't understand why they just don't have a conversation with the affected people."