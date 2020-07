The United Nations is warning that time is running out for a derelict oil tanker which has been stranded off the west coast of Yemen for five years

Both the Yemeni government and Houthi fighters lay claim to its valuable cargo - and neither side is willing to budge.

But Houthi authorities have promised to allow a UN team of engineers to access the tanker to prevent a giant oil spill.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.