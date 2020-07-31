Vietnam posts record jump in coronavirus cases: Live updates

Spain reported a second day of 1,000-plus coronavirus infections, the highest since the nation lifted its lockdown in June.

Libya's United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli announced it will impose a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls, after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Over 17.2 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. More than 10 million patients have recovered, and at least 671,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, July 31

01:53 GMT - US epicentre shifts toward Midwestern states

Coronavirus infections appear to be picking up in mid-western United States, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said, as the state of Ohio reported a record day of cases and Wisconsin's governor mandated the use of masks.

The coronavirus outbreak is "moving up" into Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska from the south "because of vacations and other reasons of travel," Deborah Birx told Fox News.

01:19 GMT - Iran prison officials' pleas for virus help 'ignored'

Iran's government ignored repeated requests from senior prison officials for help in containing coronavirus in the country's overcrowded jails, according to Amnesty International.

The rights group said it reviewed copies of four letters to the health ministry signed by officials at Iran's Prisons Organization, "raising the alarm over serious shortages of protective equipment, disinfectant products, and essential medical devices".

The ministry "failed to respond, and Iran's prisons remain catastrophically unequipped for outbreaks", Amnesty said.

Leaked official documents obtained by Amnesty International reveal the Iranian government ignored repeated pleas by senior officials responsible for managing Iran’s prisons for additional resources to control #COVID19 spread & treat infected prisoners. https://t.co/7GF6ajrfT7 — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) July 30, 2020

00:50 GMT - Vietnam reports 45 new cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 45 new coronavirus infections linked to a recent outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, marking the highest daily increase since the first cases emerged in the country in late January.

The new patients, with ages ranging from 27 to 87, are linked to four hospitals and a hotel in Da Nang. Total infections since the virus resurfaced have reached 93, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered 509 cases of the virus in total, with no deaths. The country had recorded 100 days without a locally transmitted case before the re-emergence of the virus.

00:42 GMT - Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has 'mould' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was taking antibiotics for an infection that left him feeling weak, chuckling in an online video about "mould" in his lungs, having spent weeks in isolation after catching the new coronavirus.

"I just did a blood test. I was feeling kind of weak yesterday. They found a bit of infection also. Now I'm on antibiotics," Bolsonaro said in a livestream video, without elaborating on the infection.

"After 20 days indoors, I have other problems. I have mould in my lungs," he said, referring to nearly three weeks he spent at the official presidential residence.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on July 7 and then negative last Saturday.

00:05 GMT - Botswana reinstates lockdown in capital

Botswana's capital city Gaborone has returned to a two-week lockdown to stem its latest surge in coronavirus infections.

Under new rules for the capital and surrounding areas, only essential workers would be able to leave home for work, with others only able to leave the house to buy groceries. All gatherings will be banned and hotels, restaurants, gyms and schools will close.

"During the course of the week the disease has taken an unprecedented turn, which now required we place the greater Gaborone region under lockdown to enable our containment measures to take hold," Kereng Masupu, coordinator of the COVID-19 task force team, said in a televised briefing.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

