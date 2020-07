A so-called no-deal Brexit, meaning the United Kingdom parting company completely with the European Union without any trade deal, is looking increasingly likely.

Time is running out for the EU and the UK to agree to any sort of framework for a Brexit trade deal before the end of the year.

Nothing is more polarising in the debate than fishing rights.

In the first of two reports, Laurence Lee speaks to fishermen in the southeast of England who welcome a no-deal Brexit.