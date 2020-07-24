Tyson to return to ring for exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will make a much anticipated return to the ring when he faces four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12.

What you need to know

The eight-round fight will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on Triller, the virtual social media and music platform, which has also obtained streaming rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage leading up to the bout.

The programme will also include a "significant" undercard as well as musical performances.

Is 'Iron Mike' back?

Tyson teased fans about a possible return to the ring in May when the 53-year-old veteran boxer posted videos of himself training. One video showed Tyson, the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, hitting the pads with ferocious power before signing off with the message "I'm back".

Tyson later said he was interested in returning to the ring to raise money for charity and potential opponents immediately began to line up for a crack at the fighter known as "Iron Mike".

Who is Roy Jones Jr?

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018. Old rival Evander Holyfield and New Zealand rugby great Sonny Bill Williams were among those reported to be in line to fight Tyson before Jones Jr was chosen.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20. He won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride.