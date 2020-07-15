Tunisia risks fresh political deadlock as PM Fakhfakh resigns

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has resigned from his post, the government said in a statement, after a dispute with the Ennahdha party that had withdrawn its support for the government.

Fakhfakh handed his resignation to Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday - after less than five months in office - "in order to pave the way to get out of the crisis and avert further difficulties for the country", the statement said.

He warned all those who attempt to harm the security and interests of the country, saying he will continue to fully shoulder his responsibilities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ennahdha movement, which topped the October parliamentary elections, presented a motion of no-confidence in Fakhfakh due to an alleged conflict of interest.

On January 20, Fakhfakh, who was at that time the finance and tourism minister, was tasked by the president with forming a government. The parliament approved his government on February 27.

The president must now nominate a replacement to start consultations to form a new government.

"Ennahdha was forced to accept [a coalition government] to avoid new elections," said political analyst Chokri Bahria.

"But the party finds itself in a government with which it has difficulty dealing and in which it has little clout."

Ennahdha had initially nominated an independent for premier but he failed to win the support of Parliament, leading the president to name former finance minister Fakhfakh for the post.

Last month, an independent member of Parliament published documents indicating the prime minister owned shares in companies that had won deals worth 44 million dinars ($15m) from the state.

A judge has opened an investigation, and the anti-corruption minister has assigned a public watchdog to look into the issue and report back.

Fakhfakh denies he did anything improper or corrupt, saying he had sold his shares in the companies. However, he promised to step down if investigators find wrongdoing.

Tunisia has been praised as a rare success story for democratic transition after the Arab Spring regional uprisings sparked by its 2011 revolution.

But its leaders have struggled to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people and the already fragile economy has been battered by the closure of the country's borders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The illness has claimed approximately 50 lives and infected more than 1,300 people in Tunisia.