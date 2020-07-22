Trump urges Americans to wear masks to curb coronavirus: Live

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

From mask sceptic to champion of face coverings: After months of downplaying their use, United States President Donald Trump has told Americans to wear masks because "they have an impact". He would "gladly" use one, he added.

More than 14.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and nearly 614,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the updates:

Wednesday, July 22

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - Qatar to relax travel restrictions from August 1

Qatar is relaxing its coronavirus travel restrictions from the beginning of next month.

From August 1, citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to travel overseas and return, while residents will be allowed to return.

Travellers from low-risk countries will have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and another after a seven-day home quarantine period, the Government Communications Office said in a statement.

If they are confirmed COVID-free from a recognised testing centre no more than 48 hours before travelling, they will be exempted from the test on arrival.

A list of the countries designated low-risk will be published on the website of the Ministry of Public Health and updated every two weeks.

23:00 GMT (Tuesday) - Trump comes out in favour of masks

After months of downplaying their importance, US President Donald Trump has come out unequivocally in favour of wearing masks.

Speaking at the first White House press briefing in weeks, and without any medical experts present, Trump urged Americans to get a mask and wear it.

"Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they'll have an effect and we need everything we can get," he said. "I will use it, gladly."

