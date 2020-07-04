Top Trump campaign aide Kimberly Guilfoyle contracts coronavirus

The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr and is a top fundraising official in the president's re-election campaign, had traveled to South Dakota to see Trump's Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

She tested positive after part of mandatory screening required of those who come in close contact with the president, the New York Times reported. She did not fly on Air Force One with the president, a source told the newspaper.

Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after discovering she had the virus. Guilfoyle is at least the third person close to the US president to test positive for COVID-19. Others include Trump's personal valet and the US vice president's press secretary.

In a statement to the newspaper, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, said: "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic."

He added: "As a precaution (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events."

In a tweet on Saturday, Guilfoyle wrote: "Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I feel good thanks be to God and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect [Trump]."

Coronavirus surge

The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 lives amid 2.8 million cases in the US. A recent resurgence, predominantly in the southern and western regions of the country, where many states were quick to begin reopening, "puts the entire country at risk," top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said.

Critics have accused Trump of a slow response to the initial outbreak, with some saying he has focused too much on restarting the economy and not enough on stopping the spread of the virus.

The president has maintained that face masks do not need to be mandatory and he has been resistant to wearing them during his public appearances. However, in an interview on Thursday, in a shift in tone, he told Fox Business he is "all for masks" and "I think masks are good".

Despite the pandemic, Trump focused his Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore on what he called a "left-wing cultural revolution" while barely mentioning the recent resurgence of infections in the country.