Taliban says Afghan intelligence behind Russia rewards scandal

Taliban accuses Afghan intelligence of conspiring to keep foreign forces in Afghanistan.

by

    In an exclusive interview, an official with the Taliban's political office in Doha, Qatar has denied allegations that Russia offered money to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

    Khairullah Khairkhwa was released from Guantanamo in exchange for a United States soldier.

    The Taliban says the group is against attacks on hospitals and funerals.

    They say the intelligence in the Afghan government is responsible for killing innocent people.

    Khairkhwa says the Taliban is ready for intra-Afghan talks as soon as the government releases 5,000 inmates.

    They acknowledge the change in Afghanistan in the last 20 years and promise to safeguard women's roles and youth’s aspirations.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid spoke to the Taliban's Khairullah Khairkhwa about the reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

