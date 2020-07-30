Switzerland opens criminal case against FIFA boss Infantino

The Swiss public prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over alleged secret meetings with the head of the federal prosecutor's office.

The public prosecutor also requested approval to open proceedings against Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday.

Lauber last week offered to resign after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding football's governing body.

Lauber and Infantino previously denied any wrongdoing.

The authority overseeing Lauber's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed earlier this month to review criminal complaints against the two men and others involved, had found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings.

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the AB-BA watchdog overseeing the OAG said in a statement.

The OAG said it had taken note of the development, adding Lauber would make statements to parliamentary committees if necessary. It declined further comment.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AB-BA said Keller had now opened proceedings against both Infantino and a regional public prosecutor who was involved in the meetings, and was seeking parliamentary approval to have Lauber's immunity from prosecution waived.