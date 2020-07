Many African families depend on money sent home by relatives working abroad; in fact, remittances to Africa grew from $4.8bn in 2000 to $48bn in 2018.

Today, many are struggling to pay for food and rent as coronavirus lockdowns have caused mass unemployment and stopped billions of dollars in remittances.

The World Bank predicts a 23 percent fall in remittances to Africa this year because of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Nairobi, Kenya.