Publication date of Trump niece tell-all memoir moved forward

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece that has been the subject of a legal battle between the author and the president's family will be released next week ahead of schedule, the publisher announced on Monday.

Publisher Simon & Schuster cited "high interest and extraordinary interest" in the book by Mary Trump titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." The book was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14.

The revised date came after a New York appellate court cleared the way for the book's publication following a legal challenge by Trump's brother.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

"Mary L. Trump has the education, insight, and intimate familiarity needed to reveal what makes Donald, and the rest of her clan, tick," a release about the book said.

Donald Trump and family at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1990. On the left is Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump, who has sued to block publication of a family memoir, and his wife, Blaine Trump. [File: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo]

Robert Trump had sued Mary Trump to block publication of a book promoted to contain an "insider's perspective" of "countless holiday meals", "family interactions", and "family events".

The court battle remains pending, but is not expected to halt the publication.

A judge last week left in place a restraint that blocked Mary Trump and any agent of hers from distributing the book, but the court made clear it was not considering Simon & Schuster to be covered by the ruling. The publisher has said that 75,000 first-run editions had already been sent to bookstores.

Robert Trump has said the book would violate a confidentiality agreement tied to the estate of his father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999. Mary Trump is Fred Trump's granddaughter. Robert Trump's lawyers have argued that the case is not about freedom of speech, but is instead focused on the breach of a 2001 confidentiality agreement.

The book is expected to include a number of allegations about President Trump, including how his upbringing led to his world view and the derision he showed his father after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The book's back cover opens with a biting critique of the president: "Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information."