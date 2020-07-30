US lawmakers grill big tech CEOs at House antitrust hearing

Antitrust panel quizzes heads of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple over their alleged moves to gain more market share.

by

    The heads of some of the world's biggest tech giants have faced a five-hour grilling on the way they do business by members of the US House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust.

    Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are accused of stifling competition and monopolising the industry free from regulation. They were also grilled about business ties with China.

    It is the end of a yearlong investigation by the US Congress, which claims to outline how current laws allow the companies to avoid liabilities.

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Capitol Hill.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

