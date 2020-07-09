Body of missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found by police

Park Won-soon, the mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, has been found dead, the local news agency, Yonhap, reported.

His body was found by police in the northern part of the city, the news agency said, citing police.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency found his body in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected during a late-night search, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search operation on Thursday.

His daughter reported him as missing on Thursday, telling police her father left "a will-like" message before leaving their home four to five hours earlier, The Associated Press news agency reported.

The daughter did not explain the contents of the message and said she decided to call police because she could not reach her father on the phone.

Police said they mobilized about 600 police and fire officers, drones and tracking dogs to search for Park in the hills, where his cellphone signal was last detected. They said the phone was turned off when they tried to call him.

Kim Ji-hyeong, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official, said Park had not shown up for work on Thursday for unspecified reasons and had cancelled everything on his schedule, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office.

Fire officer Jeong Jin-hyang told reporters on Thursday night that rescuers used dogs to search dangerous areas on the hills.

Park, a longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, was elected as the mayor of Seoul in 2011.

He became the city's first mayor to be voted into a third term in June 2019.

A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party, he has been considered a potential presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

Seoul, a city of 10 million people, has become a new center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea since the country eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May.

Authorities are struggling to trace contacts amid surges in cases linked to nightclubs, church services, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers in Seoul.

Park Won-soon led an aggressive anti-virus campaign, shutting down thousands of nightspots and banning rallies in major downtown streets.