Morocco bans travel to and from major cities to curb coronavirus

Morocco has banned all travel to and from some of its major cities in a bid to stem an increase in coronavirus cases.

In a joint statement quoted by the MAP state news agency, the health and interior ministries said the travel restrictions imposed on Monday affected the cities of Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat and Marrakesh.

People with "urgent medical needs" and workers on specific missions were excluded, but would need a travel permit issued by a local authority, the statement added. Transportation of goods and commodities will continue normally.

The measures come a day after the country reported 633 new COVID-19 cases, one of the biggest daily rises so far, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 20,278.

There have also been 313 related deaths, while 16,438 people have recovered.

The ministries said the travel curbs were imposed because many Moroccans were not complying with government measures and guidelines to fight the spread of the coronavirus, such as physical distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of disinfectants.

The statement did not add how long the ban would remain in place.