Libya has long been a transit point for migrants and refugees attempting to reach Europe.

Fighting between forces of the UN-recognised government and renegade commander Khalifa Haftar as well as lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19 have made life difficult for them.

Some of the migrants are not looking for passage through Libya; rather, they are seeking a new, and better, life in the country.

Al Jazeera's Malik Traina reports from the Libyan coastal city of Misrata.