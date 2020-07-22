Libyans fear the unknown as Egypt, Turkey ramp up war in Sirte

There are increasing fears that Egypt's plans to deploy troops abroad could escalate the conflict in neighbouring Libya.

by

    Regional and international leaders are calling for peace talks and de-escalation in Libya, through the removal of foreign forces.

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Russia back renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, while Turkey supports the United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli.

    On Monday, Egypt's parliament approved military deployments to Libya.

    Egypt's president warned in June that any attack on Sirte or the inland al-Jufra airbase would prompt Cairo to intervene militarily, purportedly to protect its western border with Libya.

    But, people in the Libyan city of Misrata say this will only make the conflict worse.

    Al Jazeera's Malik Traina reports from Misrata.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

