A Lebanese businessman who has been accused of financing Hezbollah has returned home - after three years in a United States jail.

Kassim Tajideen had been sentenced to five years in prison but was released due to poor health, and the risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

It comes as the US secretary of state called on all countries to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports.