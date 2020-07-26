North Korea declares an emergency over coronavirus: Live updates

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown over coronavirus concerns, and declared a state of emergency to contain a potential outbreak, the North’s state media reported Sunday.

Vietnam was back on high alert for the coronavirus after medical officials in the central city of Da Nang detected the country's first locally transmitted case in three months.

Thousands of protests hit the streets of Jerusalem to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as alleged corruption in his government.

Some 15.9 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 641,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. More than 9.18 million people have recovered.

Sunday, July 26

01:04 GMT - North Korea's Kaesong placed under lockdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown over coronavirus concerns and declared a state of emergency to contain a potential outbreak, AP news agency reported on Sunday quoting the North’s state media.

The step was takenafter a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city, the Korean Central News Agency said. It said the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

01:00 GMT - Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases, 729 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 729 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 385,036 cases and 43,374 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, according to Reuters news agency.

00:29 GMT - Brazil registers 1,211 coronavirus deaths, health ministry says

Brazil registered an additional 1,211 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and another 51,147 confirmed cases, Reuters news agency reported quoting the health ministry.

The South American nation has now registered 86,449 deaths and 2,394,513 total confirmed cases as of the end of Saturday.

00:16 GMT - Israelis protest against Netanyahu's handling of pandemic

Police use water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his government's handling of the coronavirus disease crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem early on Sunday [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Thousands of protests hit the streets of Jerusalem to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as alleged corruption in his government.

Images from Jerusalem showed some of the protesters clashing with police outside the residence of Netanyahu on Saturday night.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 on Saturday as the government struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

With a population of 9 million, Israel has reported a total of 455 fatalities from the pandemic.

Israel was one of the first countries to impose a nationwide lockdown and initially was successful in clamping down on the outbreak, before cases surged anew.

00:01 GMT - US state of Arizona reports over 3,700 new cases

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore on the United States' Gulf Coast in the state of Texas, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge - and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall Saturday afternoon at 22:00 GMT. As of Saturday evening, it had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph).

Many parts of Texas, including the area where Hanna came ashore, have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, but local officials said they were prepared for whatever the storm might bring.

