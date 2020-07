Many cities in India are going back into lockdown after a record rise in the number of coronavirus cases. India is the third-worst-affected country, with nearly 900,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths. But the decision to bring back lockdown measures is not being welcomed by many in Indian-administered Kashmir, which had already been facing restrictions since the government revoked the region's autonomy.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.