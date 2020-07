Thousands of Israelis are protesting in West Jerusalem calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

Thirty-four people were arrested outside Parliament, in the latest of several mass demonstrations in recent weeks.

Netanyahu has come under growing criticism, for staying in office while facing trial on corruption charges.

He is also being accused of mismanaging the pandemic and a deepening economic crisis.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Tel Aviv.