Iran has recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths to date, with 200 people dying.

The health minister has blamed the rise on Iranians not following restrictions. Iran has reported a total of almost 12,000 COVID-19 deaths, with more than 245,000 cases.

Just last week, Iran started to reimpose some restrictions after a surge in new cases.

Al Jazeera's Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran.