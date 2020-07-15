Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak

How rising inflation and COVID-19 in Nigeria are leaving many struggling to feed their families.

by

    Months of increasing inflation in Nigeria have left many struggling to feed their families.

    Inflation has gotten worse since Nigeria shut its land borders with its neighbours in August last year to curb smuggling.

    There has also been a significant increase in the cost of transport, hospital services and pharmaceuticals and many have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Analysts say unless the government quickly restores citizens’ and investor confidence, Nigeria will continue to see double-digit inflation figures.

    Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Karu, Nigeria.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    The chief discusses the legacy of residential schools, making deals with the oil industry and the need for new treaties.

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    From environmental disaster to a nuclear arms race, experts warn of layers of risks surrounding Barakah nuclear plant.

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    As China increases its military might and trust in US alliances erode, Australia and Japan are going on the offensive.