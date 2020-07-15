Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak

Months of increasing inflation in Nigeria have left many struggling to feed their families.

Inflation has gotten worse since Nigeria shut its land borders with its neighbours in August last year to curb smuggling.

There has also been a significant increase in the cost of transport, hospital services and pharmaceuticals and many have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts say unless the government quickly restores citizens’ and investor confidence, Nigeria will continue to see double-digit inflation figures.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Karu, Nigeria.