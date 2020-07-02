India opens first plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment

India opens its first plasma donation centre with the hope it can help reduce the number of coronavirus deaths

by

    India's first plasma bank has opened in the national capital, New Delhi.

    Meanwhile, the country's worst-affected state, Maharashtra, has started what it calls the world's largest plasma therapy trial.

    Doctors say treating infected patients with plasma from recovered people could reduce the number of coronavirus deaths.

    Nearly 18,000 Indians have died and more than 600,000 have been infected in the world's fourth-worst affected country.

     

    Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Palestine and Israel: Mapping an annexation

    Palestine and Israel: Mapping an annexation

    What will the maps of Palestine and Israel look like if Israel illegally annexes the Jordan Valley on July 1?

    An asylum seeker in the UK: Staying alive is a full-time job

    An asylum seeker in the UK: Staying alive is a full-time job

    Days without eating, shared beds and constant waiting - a torture survivor describes life as an asylum seeker in the UK.

    Project Force: Where could North Korea's missiles strike?

    Project Force: Where could North Korea's missiles strike?

    North Korea has long wanted to develop long-range missiles that could reach the US. Now it may have achieved that.