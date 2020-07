Devastating floods in northeast India have killed dozens of wild animals, including rare one-horned rhinos. About 60 percent of the Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam is underwater. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos, 16 of which have died in floods. Park authorities say climate change and the building of dams have worsened their effects.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports.